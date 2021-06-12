Port Arthur service group helps fund young woman’s potential

One recent high school graduate’s freshman year of college just got a whole lot less stressful thanks to a group of Port Arthur-based women intent on fostering excellence in young women.

The International Chapter of the P. E. O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP of Port Arthur recently presented Lily Norman with a $2,500 STAR Scholarship.

The 2021 West Brook High School graduate plans to attend Baylor University to secure a bachelor’s degree in her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.

Norman was active in student council leadership as student body vice-president at Westbrook, while also participating in many student organizations promoting school spirit, ecological awareness, service and consensus building.

The P. E. O. STAR Scholarship was established to recognize high school senior women planning to attend an accredited postsecondary institution immediately following graduation. It is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

P. E. O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans , and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.