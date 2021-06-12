RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to host blood drive

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with teacher and expositor Superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

The First United Methodist Church of Groves, 6501 Washington in Groves, will host a Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The LifeShare Blood Center Bus will be parked at the church and walk-ins are accepted. LifeShare donors can sign up online at LifeShare.org. For more information, call 962-1076.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St, is continuing to celebrate the 31st Pastoral Anniversary Appreciation Service for Pastor Richard Keaton Nash, along with his wife, Lady Kerri Anne Nash. The theme is “Standing, Pastoring & Serving on the promise of (Mark 11:23-24).” The Rev. Lionel Paul, associate minister at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Port Arthur, is the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by Pastor Robert Earl Collins Sr. of Roadway To Glory Evangelistic Church in Groves at 4 p.m. More speakers and events are planned Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., has Narcotics Anonymous meetings every Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Meetings are free, and everyone is welcome. There is no obligation, just support.

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, has a Men’s Ministry Group meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday for a series titled “ Fresh Air.” All men are welcome. Bro Doug Eldridge is the group leader.

