June 12, 2021

  • 91°

Tropical development threatens by the end of next week

By PA News

Published 8:48 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40 percent in the Bay of Campeche.

Slow development is expected, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a general northward motion is possible as we head towards the end of next week.

