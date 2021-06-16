Area man found dead today in the street; police look for shooter

At 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, Beaumont Police responded to the 4400 block of Magnolia in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers located the victim in the middle of the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

He was identified as Claude McField, a 53-year-old Beaumont resident.

Information obtained from a witness describes the shooting suspect as a black male, approximately 5’10” with dreadlocks wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information related to the victim or the crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (3477).

The investigation is on-going.