Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 9-15

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15:

June 9

  • Kacey Carson, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Daren Hayes, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of East Parkway.
  • Jessie Derutte, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
  • Monique Richard, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

June 10

  • Nikolas Foreman, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • A dog assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
  • Unauthorized use motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
  • A report was filed for speeding and driving while license suspended in the 2500 block of West Texas 73.

June 11

  • A forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

June 12

  • A criminal trespass and theft was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a habitation and mail theft was reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
  • Jorge Aguilar, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Monroe.
  • Donald Jackson, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for theft, possession of a control substance, and warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

June 13

  • An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.
  • Evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An Information Report was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Teddy Buchanan, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Cayden Belanger, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of block of Mckinley.

June 14

  • Lamont Johnson, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • Jacob Turner, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container 6800 block of Dane.
  • Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Main.
  • Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Grant.

June 15

  • Ericka Hawkins, 37, was arrested for possession of a control substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Robert Provost, 60, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
  • Kevin Savoy, 58, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
