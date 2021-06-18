Area barndominium robbed of firearms, trailer & ATV. Do you know the suspects?

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a felony theft that occurred Thursday.

At approximately 3 p.m., two black males arrived at a home in the 22000 block of Sattler Road in Winnie right at the Jefferson/Chambers county line.

The suspects were in a late 1990s white Dodge Ram 3500 dually truck.

The suspects entered a barndominium, stealing multiple firearms, a 5’ X12’ lowboy trailer bearing TXLP# 023887K and a green 2006 Yamaha 450 Rhino ATV with a homemade roof and an expanded metal rack on the windshield.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area at 3:11 p.m. with the trailer attached to the truck.

If you have information about this theft, contact Crime stoppers at 409–833–TIPS (8477), log onto 833tips.com or download the P3 app.