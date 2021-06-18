Kenneth Jerald Osborne (Ken)
Kenneth Jerald Osborne (Ken), age 74, a wonderful man passed away peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021, after a day surrounded by his children and grandkids in Lafayette, LA.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Young Funeral Home in Russellville, KY from 9 – 11 a.m.
Followed by a burial service at Veterans West Cemetery, in Hopkinsville, KY, at 1 p.m.
He is preceded in death by his wife Valarie Osborne, father, James Osborne, and mother, Eula Osborne.
He is survived by his four sisters, brother, children; Judd (Melissa) of Bridge City, TX, Matthew (Leah) of Youngsville, LA, and Mark (Shaunna) of Rayne, LA.
He is also survived by six grandchildren he deeply loved: Logan, Marin, Ava, Luke, Caitlyn, and Isla Osborne.
You Might Like
Connie Ann (Wingler) Sutton
Connie Ann (Wingler) Sutton, 66, passed away in her residence in Wilmer, Alabama on June 7,2021. She was born on... read more