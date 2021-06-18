June 18, 2021

Municipal leaders plan to open the Nederland Swimming Pool to the public on Wednesday (June 2). (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Nederland temporarily closes public pool due to fecal matter

By PA News

Published 8:59 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

The City of Nederland is treating the pool due to fecal matter in the pool that occurred Friday afternoon.

The pool will resume its normal OPEN SWIM schedule on Wednesday, June 23rd.

“A repeat of this can be prevented by not coming to the pool if you are sick and/or wearing proper swim diapers, which we have available for free,” a city statement read.

