PHOTO — Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work

June 18, 2021

Greg Steward is the manger of Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)

Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work

By Monique Batson

Published 12:20 am Friday, June 18, 2021

Greg Steward, center manger of Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, spoke to the Port Arthur Rotary Club on Thursday.

The center, located at 4680 FM 365, offers a variety of free services such as internet and phone access to find employment opportunities, youth and veteran services, help with resumes, help locating childcare and more.

For information call 877-834-5627.

