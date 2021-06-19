PHOTO FEATURE — Model trains run through Port Arthur library

The Port Arthur Library Model Trains Show continues today and runs through Sunday.

The East Texas and Gulf Rail Modelers Association is presenting the miniature fun at the library, 4615 9th Avenue.

Two detailed model layouts will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sales of model railroad equipment are available.

For more information, call 409-985-8830.