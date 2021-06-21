Truck driver shortage, demand impact gas prices ahead of July 4

The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said there have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy.

“Stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 91.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season,” De Haan said. “But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.14/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today.

The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.93/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

San Antonio – $2.64/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.68/g.

Austin – $2.69/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.71/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

June 21, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 21, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

June 21, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

June 21, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 21, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 21, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 21, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 21, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

June 21, 2012: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

June 21, 2011: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)