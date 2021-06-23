Groves residents IDed as victims in fatal Beaumont wreck
On Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a major crash involving one vehicle at the East Cardinal and MLK off ramp.
The three occupants of the vehicle were all pronounced deceased on scene by Beaumont EMS.
The victims were identified as 48-year-old Braxton Socia of Groves, 45-year-old Mandy Socia of Groves and 47-year-old Melissa Hargrove of Beaumont.
The investigation is on-going.
