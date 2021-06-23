Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours this week

The City of Port Arthur Health Department has received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

This vaccine is available for ages 12 and above.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to visit the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All individuals may call 409-332-6215 for questions about the Pfizer vaccine.

EXTRA HOURS

The Port Arthur Health Department is staying open for extended COVID Vaccine Clinic hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

On Thursday (June 24), individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Texas Artist’s Museum.

