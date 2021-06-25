Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Ham radio operators from the Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.

Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.

Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

This year’s event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Kirk Mahaney, Jefferson County Amateur Radio Emergency Coordinator, call sign N5WKM.

“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”

During Field Day 2020, more than 18,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America.

According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated 3 million worldwide.

Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill.

Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100. For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Mahaney 409-718-5047 and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.