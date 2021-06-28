Authorities identify Groves man killed in U.S. 69 crash

Authorities released the name of a man who was killed in a vehicular crash this weekend in Port Arthur.

Gary Wayne Moore, 73, of Groves was killed as a result of injuries sustained in a multiple-vehicle crash that took place Sunday in the 8500 block of U.S. 69.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen released the name Monday morning after confirming the next of kin had been notified.

Port Arthur Police are leading the crash investigation.