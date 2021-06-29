PHOTO FEATURE — Abbey Flooring Center helps painting the town red, white & blue
As they have done for more than 10 years, Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center is giving away free American flags in honor of the 4th of July.
Supplies are free but limited to one per family.
Those interested can stop by the store, located at 3161 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
