June 29, 2021

A display with free flags is set up at Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center in Port Neches. (Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Abbey Flooring Center helps painting the town red, white & blue

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

As they have done for more than 10 years, Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center is giving away free American flags in honor of the 4th of July.

The access road surrounding Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center on Nall Street is lined in American flags. (Monique Batson/The News)

Supplies are free but limited to one per family.

Those interested can stop by the store, located at 3161 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

On the Fourth of July display is also one for military members. (Monique Batson/The News)

