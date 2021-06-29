See where your family can watch local fireworks shows

Port Arthur and Mid County residents have options for short drives to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks this weekend.

The City of Port Arthur is teaming with Lamar State College Port Arthur and Motiva for free family activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

Attractions include karaoke, face painting, balloon twists, games, coloring corner and photo booth.

Free food, ice cream and water available, the parking lot fun includes laser tag from 5 to 9 p.m. and video game truck from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. over the Intracoastal Canal. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

Free parking available on campus.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the Fourth of July in person, not to mention the fact that we can all gather together as a community again,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said.

“It’s been a long and challenging time none of us will ever forget. The fact that we are celebrating Independence Day is a happy bit of irony as we continue to overcome coronavirus.”

New view

Those planning to watch the City of Port Arthur’s Fourth of July fireworks show have the opportunity to see it over the Pleasure Island Marina via the Port Arthur Yacht Club.

The event starts at 3 p.m. with free admission includes live music, games for children, vendors and food booths. When the show begins, visitors will have a front-row view.

“They come up right behind the marina and cascade over the water,” said Judy Walters, secretary of the Port Arthur Yacht Club. “It’s just a beautiful effect.”

In previous years, the Commodore’s July 4th Picnic has been closed to members only. This year we voted to have it public.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to watch the light show as it reflects across Sabine Lake.

Nederland show

The City of Nederland fireworks display Sunday is approximately 15 minutes long and set to music at Doornbos Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable viewing.

There is no charge to watch the show or hear the band, but there will be local nonprofits on site providing food vending.

Attendees are not allowed to bring alcohol, glass bottles or their own pyrotechnics.

Organizers are expecting a large turnout.

Local residents and visitors need to be ready to walk.

“It is a large park with limited parking inside the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Angela Fanette said. “We want people to be safe. Traffic is usually a little heavy because we are all out here enjoying the show.”

The fun starts with a performance by PopGun at 7 p.m., the fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The Nederland Swimming Pool will be open on a first-come, first-served basis from 5 to 10 p.m. with regular admission rates.