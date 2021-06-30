Kevin Kenneth Provost Jr., 27, was born to the union of Kevin and Natalie Adams Provost on June 29, 1993.

A native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas he was called home on Monday, June 21, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sidney and Alberta Provost and Lee Autry Sr. and Willie Mae Adams.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Kevin Sr. and Natalie Provost; his son, Kevin Provost III; one sister, Kayla; and one

brother, Christopher Provost (Sierra) all of Port Arthur, TX; special friends, Shanell Shields and Ashley Lowe; his childhood friends, Lee

Thomas and Shelton Polk.

He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Douglas Family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Rev. Leonard Adams will officiate. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.