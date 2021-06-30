Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

NEDERLAND — A 36-year-old Nederland man is behind bars for a disturbance in which a 68-year-old female family member was allegedly injured.

Nederland Police received a disturbance call at 1:19 a.m. Friday at a home in the 3600 block of Park Drive.

Police Chief Gary Porter said during the course of the investigation authorities developed probable cause to arrest Benjamin Cooper.

Porter said the victim had obvious injuries to her head and face but did not elaborate.

Cooper was listed in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Tuesday on a charge of injury to elderly person with $250,000 bond, resisting arrest/search/transport with $5,000 bond and retaliation with $250,000 bond.

Porter said the case remains under investigation.