Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.
The Port Arthur Water Distribution Division is turning the water off at 2:30 p.m. today (June 30) for repairs to a water main.
The areas that will be impacted by this outage include Stadium Road to Woodrow Drive between Dryden Road to 13th Street.
The water department is also blockading the intersection of Gulfway Drive and Stadium Road for several hours to complete repairs.
