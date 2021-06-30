June 30, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 21 to June 27:

  • Sydney Mayo, 28, other agency warrant(s)
  • Sarah Elmore, 47, city code violation
  • Kevin Duhon, 50, possession of controlled substance
  • Eric Trahan, 26, possession of controlled substance
  • Noah Hernandez, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • William Mallett, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • Lakeisha Williams, 37, other agency warrant(s)
  • Patricia Goyo-Paz, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:

June 21

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of Eighth Street.
  • A person was arrested for a city code violation in the intersection of Magnolia and 12th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Gulf.

June 22

  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft of mail, burglary of a habitation and criminal trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Bowlin.

June 23

  • A person was arrested for possession of a miscellaneous substance and possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Merriman.

June 24

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1500 block of Port Neches Avenue.

June 25

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Fifth Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.

June 26

  • Burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Pine.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 600 block of Lee.

June 27

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Merriman and Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Wilson
