Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 21 to June 27:
- Sydney Mayo, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Sarah Elmore, 47, city code violation
- Kevin Duhon, 50, possession of controlled substance
- Eric Trahan, 26, possession of controlled substance
- Noah Hernandez, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- William Mallett, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Lakeisha Williams, 37, other agency warrant(s)
- Patricia Goyo-Paz, 20, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:
June 21
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of Eighth Street.
- A person was arrested for a city code violation in the intersection of Magnolia and 12th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Gulf.
June 22
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft of mail, burglary of a habitation and criminal trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Bowlin.
June 23
- A person was arrested for possession of a miscellaneous substance and possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Merriman.
June 24
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1500 block of Port Neches Avenue.
June 25
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Fifth Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.
June 26
- Burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Pine.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 600 block of Lee.
June 27
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Merriman and Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Wilson
