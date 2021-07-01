Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 23 to June 29:

June 23

Melvin Dorsey, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.

Burglary of a habitation and theft was reported in the 6500 block of Val Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25 Th Street.

Street. Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Boyd Avenue.

An information report was made in the 4800 block of Harrison Avenue.

June 24

Larry Wiggins, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

June 25

Derrius Stevenson, 36, was arrested for warrants, possession of controlled substances, and obstruction or retaliation in the 5200 block of Main Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Marion Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

June 26

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe Boulevard.

Henry Berryman, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Quentin Trahan, 20, was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 4100 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Madison Riley, 17, was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 4100 block of 39 Th Street.

Street. William Olan, 39, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 3600 block of Taft Avenue.

Auddreyanna Cohea, 32, was arrested for warrants, failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and possession of paraphernalia in the 5100 block of block East Parkway.

Jeremiah Nichols, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 4200 block of block North Link.

June 27

Jonathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Cody Flood, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 28

Cassandra Blaylock, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Wilson Street.

Xavier Oville 28, was arrested for criminal trespass, public intoxication, and consumption of alcoholic beverage on premises licensed for off- premises consumption in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

David Mckay, 36, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 3600 block of East Parkway.

Bridgette Kirkgard, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Charles Avenue.

Sky Mitchell, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Charles Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Eagles.

Credit card or debit card abuse and theft was reported in the 3500 block of Charles Avenue.

June 29