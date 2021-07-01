Patsy Landry Peveto, age 75, of Orange, Texas passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

Patsy was born on April 6, 1946 to Arthur and Clara Landry of Port Arthur, Texas.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964.

Patsy enjoyed camping, dirt track racing (P4), and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death is her beloved husband of 54 years, Thomas Peveto of Orange, Texas and her father, Arthur Landry of Bridge City.

Patsy is survived by her mother, Clara Landry of Bridge City, one sister, Sue Beck and husband, Vern of Bridge City, two sons, Chris Peveto and Thomas (Pistol) Peveto of Mauriceville.

One niece, Debbie Parker and husband, Alex of Honey Island and one nephew, David Beck and wife, Lisa of Bridge City.

Four grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Ryan Collins, Jacelyn Peveto all of Mauriceville, Blake Peveto of Bridge City and Hope Peveto of Dallas, Texas; two great grandchildren, Kam and Rylee Collins of Mauriceville; one cousin, Pat (Sonny) Blum of Groves.

Services to honor Patsy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral home in Port Arthur with Father David Edwards officiating.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

A Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be David Beck, Ethan Beck, Spencer Beck. Blake Peveto, Alex Parker and Henry Celestine.