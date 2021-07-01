PNG pitcher, catcher to continue chemistry at college level

For seven years, Ryan Sosa and Thomas Reinholt have crafted and sculpted a chemistry that found them in the third round of the playoffs last year.

The two will have, at least, a few more years together after they committed to play ball at Panola College next year.

“It very cool and it is comforting, going into college at a place that I have never even been, to go with a guy a have know almost my whole life,” Sosa said. “It will also be fun to continue what we have been doing at PNG.”

Sosa said he is excited about the prospect of playing college ball and is happy it isn’t over, yet.

“It is amazing,” he said. “I love baseball. It has been my favorite sport since I was little. At the last game of the year, I saw some guys that weren’t going to play at the next level crying because they knew it was their last game. It devastating to see that, but I am blessed to be playing in college.”

Sosa said he and Reinholt talked to representatives from Panola after the Indians upset Barbers Hill. The Eagles, who were ranked No. 5 in the state at the time, went on to win the state championship.

“We were getting looked at,” Sosa said. “We talked about some places we would like to go. Panola was the best offer because we were both able to get there and get scholarships from it.”

Sosa and Reinholt made the decision together, the catcher said.

“It was both of us, honestly,” Sosa said. “We wanted to still have each other and go to the same college and be comfortable on the field together and keep the pitcher-catcher thing.”

The two will also be joined by PNG second baseman Adrian Abshere.

PNG head coach Scott Carter said he is excited to see how his former players compete.

“I am looking forward to seeing those guys go up there and have a good time,” Carter said.

The PNG coach said Sosa and Reinholt might have an advantage after playing together so long, but added they will have to rise to the occasion.

“There is no doubt that Thomas loves throwing to Ryan and Ryan loves catching from Thomas. They understand each other. It will be a big advantage if they get the opportunity. I will say that they each have to earn their spot. It is up to those coaches if they get to work together or not. I hope they do.”