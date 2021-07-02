PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers
The Rotary Club of Port Arthur met Thursday and introduced new leadership members, who will work to make a positive impact in the community.
Arthur Thomas is the president; Dr. Johnny Brown is the past-president and Armando Ruiz is the president-elect.
