July 2, 2021

Dr. Johnny Brown, outgoing president for the Port Arthur Rotary, presents the list of new officers during Thursday’s instillation program. (Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Friday, July 2, 2021

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur met Thursday and introduced new leadership members, who will work to make a positive impact in the community.

Arthur Thomas is the president; Dr. Johnny Brown is the past-president and Armando Ruiz is the president-elect.

Former Port Arthur Rotary President Ron Fletcher, right, shakes the hand of incoming president Arthur Thomas after administering the oath during Thursday’s officer instillation program. Thomas is replacing outgoing president Dr. Johnny Brown. (Monique Batson/The News)

Board Members for Rotary Year 2021-22. are, from left, Carolyn Brown, Armando Ruiz, Dianne Brown, Laurie Ingram, Art Thomas, Russel Buss, Regina Drake, Cele Quesada and Johnny Brown. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Lawanda Finney)

