KATHIE DEASY — A Prayer and Praise for America 21

“God bless America, land that I love,

Stand beside her and guide her through the night with a light from above

From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam

God bless America, my home sweet home, God bless America, my home sweet home”

As I have traveled around the world, there is no better, more peaceful, prosperous, friendly free, country to compare with America.

I am the most patriot, flag waver and hand-over-my-heart person you would ever meet.

When I watch any event where there’s a salute to America, whether in song, before a speech or sporting event, I sing along with my hand over my heart.

Folks, it’s not only for my loyalty to my country and all it stands for, it’s respect.

I am surprised to see people in audiences and bleachers who won’t stand, sing or raise their hands. I think all captains, coaches and leaders should remind their players and team members to join in.

The reasons for this lack of respect are soooooo petty and selfish.

A recent team who won an event for America wouldn’t receive congratulations and thanks from our Ex-President.

I remember when working in Hollywood in the studios and certain performers wouldn’t take a Grammy or Oscar for similar, achievements.

Wow, that is a lack of respect and misplaced loyalty. Once again, shame on them! That’s not being humble. Also, the racial differences weren’t a consideration during musical recordings or performances. We all contributed to make the project a success.

Our Ex-President Trump accomplished so much good and healthy plans for our country, and all of these athletes and people involved receive so much money and trophies (for and from America). Get a grip, try living in another country.

The Olympic facilities and all the training and schools to be the best are all over this country and some free.

This is all overlooked by what someone heard was the way to think or vote or agree, against the truth.

Wow, do some research people, and just “God Bless America, our Home sweet Home.”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.