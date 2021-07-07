Dorothy “Dottie Mae” Barabin was born in Homer, La. on October 5, 1943 to the late O.C. Dawson and Elizabeth Montgomery Boyd.

In 1931 she became a resident of Port Arthur, Texas where she graduated from Abraham Lincoln class of 1962.

She gained employment with the City of Port Arthur Parks and Recreations where she served with pride for 25 years.

She accepted Christ at an early age and made sure her kids did too.

She was a member of Shilo Baptist Church under the tutelage of Rev. Samuel Joseph. Dorothy was loved by many, because she touched so many in special ways and never met a stranger.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, David W. Barabin (Ardina) of Port Arthur, Robert J. Barabin (Aggie) of Kyle, Texas and Mary E. Barabin of Port Arthur; one brother, Willie J. Jackson (Geraldine); she also leaves to cherish 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; two sister/friends, Rochelle BeBe Haynes and Darlene McClain; one aunt, one nephew a host of nieces, cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.