Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:

Denzel Bennett, 27, warrant other agency

Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency

Jessica Taylor, 24, warrant other agency

Eric Ridley, 39, Nederland warrants

Carlie Gonzales, 29, criminal trespass

Nicholas Romero, 38, warrant other agency

Howard Elmore, 48, warrant other agency

Jolynn Jordan, 46, public intoxication/resist arrest

Maxwell Rosenberg, 24, warrant other agency

Steve Tate, 48, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1000 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South U.S. 69.

June 29

A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Canal.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 17th Street.

June 30

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.

Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Avenue K.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.

July 1

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Disorderly conduct by loud ad profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.

July 2

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue D.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.

July 3

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 37th Street.

July 4