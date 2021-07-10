Port Arthur Police update investigation into cause of death of person found in Lowe’s parking lot

Port Arthur Police Department investigators updated the public Saturday following the daylight discovery of a dead body the day before in a local big box store parking lot.

According to detectives, authorities have ruled out a homicide and are not pursuing that as a cause of death.

Additional details concerning the victim’s identity have not been released.

The responding Justice of the Peace pronounced the victim deceased on Friday and ordered an autopsy.

Port Arthur Police Department officers began working the scene at approximately 2 p.m. Friday after responding to the Lowe’s parking lot.

Authorities discovered the deceased person in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 8300 block of Memorial Boulevard.