Port Arthur City Council to consider resolution appointing new fire chief

The Port Arthur City Council is set Tuesday to vote on a resolution appointing a new fire chief.

City Manager Ron Burton has appointed Greg Benson, who most-recently served as fire chief/emergency management director in Victorville, California.

Benson will be replacing Larry Richard, who retired Jan. 4 after a 39-year career. Deputy Fire Chief Robert Havens, who has spent his 28-year firefighting career with PAFD, has been serving as interim chief. Havens was one of the three applicants for the permanent position.

During his June 2 panel interview, Benson stressed communication within the department and with the community as a focal point. He also listed a multitude of certifications he holds — cyber-security, homeland security,, risk assessments in communities and hazardous materials — as benefits to the position.

Benson earned a Master of Public Administration, a Bachelor of Science and is currently enrolled as a candidate for Doctor of Education.

In addition to his work as a firefighter and paramedic, Benson has worked as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in Illinois and California.