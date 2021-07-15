At least 3 stabbed in Port Arthur bar fight, police say

No arrests have been made in the five days since an altercation turned ultra violent, resulting in the stabbings of at least three people inside a Port Arthur nightspot, police said.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert, while acknowledging details are limited, said the violence took place at approximately 1:22 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard inside Antro Bar.

Police were called about a disturbance at the location and, when arriving, found at least one victim. Hebert said detectives later learned several victims left the scene before authorities arrived.

According to Hebert, police believe at least three people were stabbed.

Police did not receive any reports of shots fired during the melee.

Hebert said investigators have spoken to only one victim, adding police do not know how many people sought medical treatment after the fight. Authorities do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.

The case is still investigated, and Hebert noted the bar’s ownership has spoken with police.

Police have not released details publicly on what might have sparked the stabbings.

The investigation is active and suspect information is not available to be released at this time, PADP Det. Sadie Guedry said.

On Wednesday, Port Arthur Newsmedia left a message asking the bar owner to return a call. The call was not returned by Wednesday afternoon.

Individuals with information on this crime can call PAPD at 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.