July 15, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 7 to July 13:

July 7

  • Alexander Griffin, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of 17Th Street.
  • A fraudulent report was reported.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

July 8

  • Burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.

July 9

  • Brian Jones, 50, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Monroe.
  • Rickey Johnson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • Sidney Romero, 66, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.
  • Charlie Salas, 29, was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the 5900 block of 25Th Street.
  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 6100 block of Monroe.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.

July 10

  • Curtis Adams, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Victor Pastrena, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Texas 73.
  • A 32-year-old man was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

July 11

  • Tamera Reed, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of 32Nd Street.
  • Leigh Coney, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway.
  • Sabrina Robinson, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Berry.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.

July 12

  • Colston Barnes, 27 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of South.
  • Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Gulf.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 4400 block of Lee.

July 13

  • Carey Lemaire, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Boyd.
  • Eduardo Linares, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Darren Washington, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jesse Bernal, 23,was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of 25Th.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Calder.
