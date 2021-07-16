Henry Allen Jr. left us on July 10, 2021.

Henry, 43 years old, is a native of Port Arthur, TX.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Eldora Francis. Henry is survived by his wife Kelly Allen; his four children Lilly Allen, Jacob Weber, Corleone Brown, Limarion Brown; his mother Delores Nelson, his father Henry Allen, Sr.; his four sisters Amanda Addison, Shalina Allen, Cornelia Allen, Danielle Nelson; nine nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and nephews.

Henry was a charmer and true friend. He always lended a helping hand putting his family first. He was a loving uncle and jokester.

Henry would always tell the boys “Come on you little fairy, I got your fairy dust.”

Being the only son, Henry was spoiled rotten by his mother and sisters.

He always left a smile and laugh everywhere he went.

A visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.