Henry Allen Jr.
Henry Allen Jr. left us on July 10, 2021.
Henry, 43 years old, is a native of Port Arthur, TX.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Eldora Francis. Henry is survived by his wife Kelly Allen; his four children Lilly Allen, Jacob Weber, Corleone Brown, Limarion Brown; his mother Delores Nelson, his father Henry Allen, Sr.; his four sisters Amanda Addison, Shalina Allen, Cornelia Allen, Danielle Nelson; nine nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and nephews.
Henry was a charmer and true friend. He always lended a helping hand putting his family first. He was a loving uncle and jokester.
Henry would always tell the boys “Come on you little fairy, I got your fairy dust.”
Being the only son, Henry was spoiled rotten by his mother and sisters.
He always left a smile and laugh everywhere he went.
A visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.
Joyce Anne Fuller
Joyce Anne Fuller, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home. She was born... read more