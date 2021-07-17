PAPD: Toddler shot in Port Arthur drive-by
A 1-year-old child was shot Friday evening during a Port Arthur drive-by.
According to the Port Arthur Police Department, officers were called at about 7:35 p.m. to the 2100 block of Everygreen Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting
On scene, they found a 1-year old with a gunshot sound that was life-flighted to a Houston hospital for medical care.
While the incident is still under investigation, the department said the suspected vehicle is a four-door grey or silver passenger car.
