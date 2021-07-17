RELIGION BRIEFS — Get S’More of Jesus

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will continue 2021 Vacation Bible School throughout July during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The schedule is:

Sunday, July 18 – Study taken from Ezekiel 11:1-25, taught by Vanilla Marie Chillow

Sunday, July 25 – Study taken from Ezekiel 12:1-28, taught by Kerri Anne Nash For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will sponsor Kids Adventure Clubs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 19 to 22. The free events include snacks, Bible lesson, music, games and crafts and will be held at various locations. For more information, call the church at 409-983-5654.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will host Family Adventure Night from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. July 23. The free event will have activities for children and adults including games, hot dogs, bounce houses, sports activities, salad fiesta, entertainment and food. For more information, call 409-983-5654.

First Sixth Street Baptist Church is hosting its annual Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 to July 29 to be held at the pavilion, 600 Procter St. The theme is Camp Out (Getting S’More of Jesus). Camp Out if for all community youth and for ages pre-k, elementary, middle school and high school. For more information, call 409-985-4348.

Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd., will host Striving For Greater Conference at 7 p.m. nightly from July 27 to July 30. Registration is free and the conference is in person or virtual. Seminars will cover: Credit repair, life insurance, health insurance and entrepreneurship. Guest speakers for July 28 include the Rev. Jamison Hunter, Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Maryland; the Rev. Charles E. Goodman Jr., Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia and guest psalmist Alyncia Mack Nelson of Beaumont. Guest speakers for July 29 include the Rev. George L. Parks, New Hope Baptist Church, North Little Rock, Arkansas; the Rev. Terry E. Mackey, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona and guest psalmist Latreena Oliver of Houston. Guest speakers for July 30 include the Rev. Frank Harris Jr., Second Cannon Missionary Baptist Church, Detroit, Michigan; the Rev. Phillip L. Pointer, St. Mark Baptist Church, Little Rock, Arkansas and guest psalmist Andrea Jones Baty of Houston.

A Pastors and Preachers Forum will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 29. The theme is “The Church after the Pandemic” Don’t Burn Out, Self Care. Lunch will be served.

