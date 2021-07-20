CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Zucchini leaves provide secondary harvest

We were so proud to see zucchini the size of mini pickles flourish in big patio pots.

We got two babies … appetizers they were. Then they stopped. But oh, those leaves kept coming.

So I looked around and discovered you can eat those greens. Into the pan they went with a little olive oil.

Sometimes they were chopped and boiled into a rice dish.

I felt a surge of health with every bite. If you’re one of those “Oh, there’s so much zucchini in my garden” people, you’ll feel doubly blessed with this new secondary harvest.

Edward & Sons

Do you know how the Smarties candy roll family got into vegetarian convenience food?

The “about” section for Edward & Sons Trading Company is a scrapbook of travels following a son as he travels the world and picks up the idea for what’s now Instant Miso-Cup Soup in Seconds.

It’s organically made with love and tofu. They do coconut and lots more.

My story is about Let’s Do Organic Sweet Potato Flour. I made some boss pancakes for a Sunday breakfast and later a church study group family brought sweet potato burgers to my house for dinner.

Get in on this trend.

I then tried the family’s cassava flour for what I called a fried pancake. It was a luxury and turned out with a different texture I’d call starchy and sticky.

That sounds weird, but I told my husband to pretend like we were enjoying these on travels to South America, where yuca roots are big.

I’m going to try their chocolate chip cookie recipe, too.

Learn what this family is creating for you at edwardandsons.com.

They can also get you to the new Ecuadora brand of plant-based healthy stuff. I tried and loved Hearts of Palm Lasagna sheets.

The hearts are grown on certified organic farmland formerly used to raise cattle.

Low calorie, low-carb and grain and gluten-free “pasta” is ready to go from a can, and my family would not have known it wasn’t traditional pasta if I hadn’t brought it up at the last bite. It was easy and guilt free.

Parma

I finally get nutritional yeast as a concept. Parma, a woman-run company, mixes it with walnuts, sunflower seed, hemp seed and various spices to make powders to jazz up popcorn, eggs, pizza, etc.

Better Than Bacon and Original have made me really, really happy.

Vegans and keto folk may rejoice at the wondrous upgrades this plant-based product will give your foods.

Play, play, play with it. Learn more at eatparma.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie playing around with her food, even when it is health food. Join her via darraghcastillio@icloud.com.