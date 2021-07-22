Down South Customs lifting and leading the pack

NEDERLAND — When Tony Tran named his business he knew he would be focusing on more than accessories for off-road vehicles.

Instead, Down South Customs at 1610 FM 365 in Nederland specializes in custom suspension work, lifts, lowering and leveling kits, alignments, rock lights, LED lighting and more. And he offers the services for different types of trucks, cars ATVs, UTVs and golf carts.

In addition, Tran offers no credit check financing for his customers through Acima Financial — as low as $40 down and 90 days same as cash. They can be funded up to $5,000, he said.

Steven Helms is a pleased customer.

“I think they did a wonderful job,” Helms said of the work on his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

He brought the truck to Down South Customs, where the mechanics replaced front end parts and did an alignment.

Helms called Tran an automobile enthusiast as well as a good mechanic who likes custom rides.

“He takes a lot of pride in what he does and he understands,” Helms said. “People appreciate having quality work done on their vehicles, and that’s what he’s done.”

Tran also has wheels and tires for sale and is looking to try window tinting soon, he said.

How it began

The Port Arthur native began working as mechanic right out of high school, but the job didn’t pay much so he went to work in the plants.

But this — the business — has been his dream.

Down South Customs has been open approximately a month.

Tran had one of his four mechanics drive their Ram 2500 truck into the shop for photos. The vehicle is sporting a 4½ inch lift and rock LED lights.

Down South Customs is open from 8:30 a. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. When business starts to pick up he anticipates being open half a day on Saturdays, he said.

For more information, call 409-344-9686.