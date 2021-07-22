July 22, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18

  • Donna Keeney, 61, other agency warrant(s)
  • Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)
  • Sarah Oliver, 32, driving while intoxicated
  • Austin Viator, 24, assault by threat
  • Blake Thompson, 23, other agency warrant(s)
  • Waylon Orsak, 20, excessive acceleration and minor in possession of alcohol
  • Angie Reese, 41, other agency warrant(s)
  • Brent Fourt, 37, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Destiny Lummus, 38, driving while intoxicated-open container
  • Paul Flores, 61, public intoxication
  • Icerra Cane, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18

July 12

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Fifth Street.

July 13

  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.

July 14

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Windsor Court.

July 15

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Merriman.

July 16

  • A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 700 block of Royal.

July 17

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 700 block of Sierra.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container, in the 600 block of Block Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Eighth Street.
  • A person was arrested for excessive acceleration and possession of alcohol by a minor in the intersection of Merriman and Riffle.

July 18

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Merriman.
