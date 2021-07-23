PHOTO FEATURE — Media, industry meet to discuss community needs
On Thursday the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Port Arthur LNG brought members of the media and local industry representatives together to discuss practices to best meet the needs of the community. The event was held at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose center.
