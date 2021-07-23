See Port Neches FD’s newest addition

Port Neches firefighters receive training on the newest fire engine apparatus, Engine 22, at the station on Thursday.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. July 27 at the station that will include the traditional “push” into the fire station by PNFD’s personnel and stakeholders and also include the traditional “wet down” of the engine.

Food and beverages will be provided.

Engine 22 was planned and designed by PNFD personnel and Siddons Martin emergency group of Port Arthur, according to information from the department. After the design process it was manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin over the last year.