KATHIE’S KORNER — There is joy is your silver-hair crown

I will preface this column with an assurance for those of us with gray hair and older age that Isaiah referred to, in the beginning of this major scripture, as a compliment and also referenced to a scripture that says, gray hair is a crown.

“Even to your old age and gray hairs I am He, I am He

Who will sustain you

I have made you and I will carry you;

I will sustain you and I will rescue you” — Isaiah 46:4 NIV

I have been living in this scripture, in my mind and heart during this time in our world. It is filled with challenges, elections and various interruptions and changes, transitions and mega opportunities. Don’t let go of the joy and peace God, and only God, has given us in His Word, filled with promises He always keeps and will not take back from us.

My husband, Mike, and I decided not to put all our joy and peace in each other, as we sometimes let each other down, but to put God first and that joy and peace from Him will overflow on our relationship and all those around us!

This does not mean that I don’t enjoy the fun, poetic, Godly, free personality in Mike and God’s peace that radiates from him as I keep rubbing my arm on him hoping that all that would rub off on me.

Whenever I am confronted with either a “surprise upset” or day-to-day areas I have neglected to organize for my allotted time and energy, I go to the Word and pray. Such relief and peace grows in me and I get right back on track, thanks to my Heavenly Father and His scriptures for me, and a VERY PATIENT husband.

So, if you are younger know that if you are a child of God, you can look forward to; “The silver-hair is a crown of splendor and glory; it is found in the way of righteousness.” Proverbs 16:31 NIV

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.