Nederland voters elect new councilman

NEDERLAND — There is a new councilman in the City of Nederland.

When Election Day voting ended Saturday night, Randy Sonnier came out on top with 364 votes compared to 296 for Kevin Smith, according to numbers released by the City of Nederland.

Early voting ended Tuesday, and Election Day was Saturday.

The Ward 3 seat was open with candidates Smith and Sonnier vying to fill the unexpired term of Emmett Hollier.

Council members are elected at large even though they represent a particular Ward.

All Nederland residents were welcome to participate in voting. Hollier maintained his seat until voters selected a replacement.