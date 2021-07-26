2019 fatal hit-&-run “person of interest” taken into custody Monday morning, Port Arthur Police say

At approximately 10:52 a.m. Monday, investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department and United States Marshals Service arrested 33-year-old Charles Lock.

The suspect was located and taken into custody at an apartment complex in Baytown without incident, police said.

Lock was wanted for motion to revoke probation for felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect was transported directly to Jefferson County Correctional Facility immediately following his apprehension.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said Lock is a person of interest in the hit-and-run death of Jamica Thibo, which occurred on Savannah Avenue in October of 2019.