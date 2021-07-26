Joel Patrick Jennings, 71, of Port Neches, passed away on July 24, 2021, in Beaumont.

Born in Orange, Texas, on March 17, 1950, he was the son of Joel H. Jennings and Mattie (Cooper) Jennings.

Joel loved maintaining his yard and spending time with his dogs.

He enjoyed fishing at Toledo Bend Lake and watching old western movies and sports of all kinds.

Joel adored his family and took great joy in attending family reunions.

He will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Mattie Jennings; and son, Christopher Jennings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Jennings; son, Steven Jennings of Vidor; step-son, Jeffrey Gotcher of Austin; six grandchildren; sister, Linda Windham and husband Michael of Cypress; and niece, Erica Windham of Houston of Houston.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.