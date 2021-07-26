Myra Estelle Guidry Clay passed away on July 21, 2021.

She was born on November 13, 1931, in Port Arthur, Texas to Pierre and Norma Guidry.

Myra was raised in Port Arthur where she graduated from Bishop Byrne Catholic High School in 1949. She married Vernon Clay of Port Arthur and they moved to Beaumont in 1966.

Myra was a loving wife and mother who always put family first.

She had a passion for gardening and she and Vernon both became Master Gardeners.

Together they spent years volunteering at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens.

Myra enjoyed doing her part to make Beaumont a beautiful city.

She served as past President of Milady Garden club and The Council of Garden Clubs, and on the Parks Board for the City of Beaumont.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre and Norma Guidry, of Port Arthur and her husband, Vernon Clay.

She is survived by four children, Cynthia Clay Srader and her husband, Jim, of Crystal Beach; Victoria Clay Bonsall, of Beaumont; Rebecca Clay Boggess and her husband, Dr. Thomas Boggess, Jr., of Iowa City, Iowa; and Vernon Clay, Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Beaumont; seven grandchildren, Heather Wallace and her husband, Bobby, of Shore Acres; Seth Aaron Srader and his wife, Michelle, of Lumberton; Dr. Erin Boggess of Iowa City, Iowa; Renee Ricci and her husband, Kevin, of Houston; Thomas Boggess, III, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Benjamin Bonsall and his wife, Katherine, of Beaumont; and Dr. Dylan Clay, of Beaumont; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited at 12:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to begin at 12:30 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Her interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Botanical Gardens, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.