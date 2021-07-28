Port Arthur ISD rotating many of its principals ahead of 2021-22 academic year; See the plan

Some students in the Port Arthur Independent School District will notice a difference in campus leadership when they begin the school year.

The changes are for secondary campus leadership roles.

In one of the changes LaSonya Baptiste is moving from principal at Lincoln Middle School to principal at Wilson Early College High School.

Baptiste is excited for the new school year and new experiences.

“I look forward to building relationships with our school family and supporting our students in meeting the challenging and rigorous expectations of Wilson Early College High School,” Baptiste said.

“It is our goal to inspire transformative growth in our students and empower them to succeed in college, careers and in life, so they’re prepared to positively impact the global community.”

Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie announced the changes during a summer school board meeting.

He feels the changes are a benefit to the students.

“As a provider of education for our community and to continue assisting our staff to develop their skills, experience and knowledge about the curriculum and different approaches to teaching, the district has made several changes in leadership positions,” Porterie said in a statement to Port Arthur Newsmedia.

“Our staff is dedicated to matching the best skill sets to each learning environment. We are not set on building positions but on creating the best learning environment to meet the changing needs of all children. We have the best staff in PAISD, and everyone is excited for the new challenges the new school year holds.”

The district announced the new assignments through social media and received positive feedback from followers.

Changes include:

Memorial High School, principal Dr. Melissa Olivia, previously at Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Wilson Early College High School, principal LaSonya Baptiste, previously at Lincoln Middle School

Port Arthur Alternative Campus, principal Dr. Brenda Coleman, previously assistant principal at Memorial High School

Thomas Jefferson Middle School, principal Dr. Kristi Lewis, previously assistant principal at Memorial High School

Lincoln Middle School, principal Dr. Glenn Mitchell, previously principal at Memorial High School

Memorial – Student Recover, Luther Thompson, previously at Port Arthur Alternative Campus

Unchanged are: