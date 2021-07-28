PHOTOS: Memorial players, coaches host football camp

Hundreds of youngsters flooded the practice field at Memorial Tuesday for the start of annual free football camp.

Kids from first grade to ninth got to see first hand the type of drill the Memorial High School football players run during their practices.

Titans coaches and players ran the drills as kids ran with footballs, shuffled feet and tackled dummies.

Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said he was pleased with the turnout even though looming storm clouds caused the camp to end prematurely.

“This group is fun,” he said. “They play football all of the time now. It is fun to be around these kids and around the ones you are going to see in a few years. There was a 10 year old that was bigger than me out here. It is fun to see those and learn who the parents are. It was good.”

Morgan said he also enjoyed watching some of his varsity players run the drills.

“We always tell them beforehand that they will see how hard it is to herd these kids and corral them,” Morgan said laughing. “Now they know how we feel. They don’t want to get in line. This senior group was our first group of campers. These are the kids on Friday nights. They look up to them and get to be around them. Those kids know who they are. It is important for them to give back to the community.”

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders joked around with the kids and encouraged them to keep going. Sanders said going from camp participant as a kid to running it as the starting quarterback is a surreal experience.

“It means a lot,” he said. “These young kids already look up to me and know my name. It is a blessing to be out here and coaching these guys up and having fun with them.”

Sanders said having the kids already know is name is humbling.

“When I was little, I didn’t know any high school players’ names,” he said. “I was looking up to NFL people. Some of the little kids, I used to play in the neighborhoods with them sometimes.”

The camp continues tomorrow with grades 1-6 starting at 5 p.m. and grades 7-9 starting at 6:15 p.m.