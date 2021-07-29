July 29, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 21 to July 27:

July 21

  • April Haley, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.

July 22

  • A theft attempt was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.
  • Salvador Ortiz, 60, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Garner.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
  • An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.

July 23

  • Jazmen Haskins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Main.
  • Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Main.
  • Noah Romero, 24, was arrested for running a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Jerry Molley, 22, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

July 24

  • A vehicle burglary was reported in the 6900 block of Monroe.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.
  • A criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

July 25

  • Moses Fernandez, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Texas 73.
  • Leonardo Perales, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Texas 73.

July 26

  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Deion Davis, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Forgeries were reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

July 27

  • Adam Cormier, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Shay Bobbitt, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jason Williams, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue.
  • Robert Doucet, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue.
  • Trevor Adams, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 25th Street.
  • Kendrick Anderson, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
