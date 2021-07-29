Isabelle J. Hope
Isabelle J. Hope, 59, Baytown, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Isabelle is a native of Port Arthur.
She was a proud 1980 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Lamar University.
She was a teacher in PAISD prior to her health challenges.
Isabelle leaves to cherish her memories her sons Jerret Hope (LaSharon), San Antonio, TX and Jermarque Hope, Baytown, TX; brothers, Larry Hope, Sr. (Valeria), Shelton Hope (Rebecca) and Kenneth Hope (Jennise) all of Houston, TX; sisters, Patricia Cole (Henry), Sandra Boudreaux, Port Arthur, TX, Barbara Jones (Whitney), Baytown, TX; sister-in-law, Ella Hope, Port Arthur, TX; sister/friends, Ida Dupree and Mary Blu; a special niece Monquena Wilson; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.
Face masks are required.
Livestreaming will be available.
