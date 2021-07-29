Mrs. Lillian Doris Watson, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, at her home in Pearland, Texas, surrounded by love and family.

A native of Bay City, Texas, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 53 years before moving to Pearland, Texas to live with her daughter.

Lillian retired from Port Arthur Independent School District.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clemmie “Sophie” Jackson; father, Roosevelt “Buster” Jackson; and husband of 33 years, Edward Watson, Sr.

Lillian leaves to cherish her memories: son, Edward Watson, Jr. (Terri) of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Lisa Washington of Pearland, Texas; brothers: Donald Jackson of New Iberia, Louisiana; Carl Jackson (Doris) of Pearland, Texas; sister: Wilma Jean Criswell of Pearland, Texas; grandchildren: Jasmine Green; Joshua Laday (Ali); Lauren Green, and Brayden Washington; great grandson, Jaxton Laday; godson, William Hadnott, III, and a host of other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 11 A.M., Pastor Albert Moses, Jr. residing.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park Cemetery.